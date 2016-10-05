ZURICH Oct 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent down at 8,208 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Roche
breakthrough status to its anti-rheumatoid arthritis medication
Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) for giant cell arteritis (GCA).
Giant cell arteritis is a chronic, potentially life-threatening
autoimmune condition caused by inflammation of large and
medium-sized arteries, most often in the head, but also in the
aorta and its branches.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Daetwyler said on Tuesday it is investing more
than 100 million Swiss francs ($102.04 million) in a new U.S.
plant in Delaware manufacture elastomer components for
injectable drug delivery systems.
($1 = 0.9800 Swiss francs)
