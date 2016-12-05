ZURICH Dec 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 7,750 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by Bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

The Swiss biotech was seen opening up 7.1 percent, according to pre-market indications.

Event-driven hedge funds piling into Actelion shares are betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will result in an outright takeover and handsome returns. {nL8N1DX4A7]

Separately, Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez played down suggestions the Swiss drugmaker could bid for Swiss biotech group Actelion.

NOVARTIS

An experimental cancer therapy being developed by Novartis eliminated an aggressive form of blood cancer in 82 percent of children and young adults treated with modified immune cells in a mid-stage trial, the company said on Saturday.

For more click

ROCHE

Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S) granted Roche's Genentech unit an exclusive option to license NI-0101, its anti-TLR4 monoclonal antibody for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

For more click

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank is planning to cut a further 1,000 to 1,300 jobs in Switzerland as part of a cost-reduction programme at its Swiss unit, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reports.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its drug gazyva helped people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma live significantly longer without their disease worsening compared to Rituxan.

Pius Baschera will leave the Roche board in 2017, with the Swiss drugmaker proposing Anita Hauser, now vice chair of Bucher Industries' board, to replace him.

* A committee set up to investigate and review business conduct of Sika AG in relation to the sale of shares by its founding family to France's Saint Gobain said it has appointed Emmi Group CFO Joerg Riboni as a new member, to replace Peter Spinnler who is leaving due to health reasons.

* Novartis said a trial demonstrated equivalent safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Sandoz's proposed biosimilar rituximab compared to Rituxan, the reference product from Roche.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits for the week ending Dec. 2 at 0900 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)