ZURICH Dec 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8159 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

The Swiss biotechnology drug maker said that it was in talks with an undisclosed suitor about a "strategic transaction," after another potential acquirer, U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, ended talks. Shares were indicated opening down 3.7 percent.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank confirmed that it has shuttered its alternative trading system known as Light Pool on Nov. 18 after a strategic review of its algorithmic trading offerings.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zuerich AG said for the full year 2016, total passenger volume is now expected to grow by approximately 5 percent, up from a previous estimate of 4 percent. It said net profit will adjust accordingly.

* Temenos Group AG said Commerce Bank signed an agreement in which Temenos will provide its core deposit banking system.

* GAM Holding said Scott Sullivan will step down from his role as group general counsel and from the group management board and become group vice chairman.

* Aventron said it has acquired the 10 megawatt wind park Ballendaux in Fontenai sur Orne, France. The company said its installed capacity rises to 350 megawatts and its 2017 revenues are likely to increase 50 percent over the previous year.

* Alpine Select published details of its share buy-back, which will run from December 15 to December 29. The company wants to buy back around 25 percent of its registered shares, at a price of 17 Swiss francs each.

* Swissgrid said Doris Barnert has been appointed its new chief financial officer and head of the business unit Corporate Services, effective April 1, 2017.

* Basler Kantonalbank said Adrian Bult had been elected the new president of its supervisory board for the next four years, effective April 2017, and Christine Hehli Hidber as vice president.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Statistics offices releases producer/import price figures for November at 0815 GMT.

The ZEW Investor Sentiment index is due to be released at 1000 GMT.

