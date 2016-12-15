ZURICH Dec 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,140 points on Thursday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
LONZA
The Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer said it is acquiring
Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and other drug
delivery systems, for $5.5 billion.
Shares were seen opening down 5.9 percent.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Starrag said recent business trends have
compelled it to lower the full-year guidance it gave in July.
The EBIT margin for 2016 as a whole is now projected to
approximate the margin reported for the first six months of the
year, the company said.
* Sika said it has agreed to acquire Rmax Operating,
LLC, a U.S.-based producer of polyiso insulation products for
complete building envelope solutions. Rmax generated sales in
excess of $75 million in 2016, Sika said.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach announced the formation of a
Joint Venture in China with Tsingshan Group. The JV company is
60 percent owned by Schmolz + Bickenbach and 40 percent by
Tsingshan and will operate under the name Shanghai Xinzhen
Precision Bar Co. Ltd. out of Shanghai, the company said.
* dormakaba Holding said it had submitted
consolidated financial statements and a group management report
for the 2015/2016 financial year to the German Federal Gazette,
removing the obligation for the wholly-owned subsidiary
dormakaba Holding GmbH + Co KGaA to produce particularly
consolidated financial statements for its subgroup.
* 5EL SA said it was on Dec. 12 informed about a
change in the shareholders' structure of the company. World
Dynamic Fund Sicav plc has now sold its entire position of 14.46
percent of the shares in the company.
* Schaffner Holding said its board of directors has
approved its agenda items for the company's annual general
meeting on Jan. 12.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank gives it quarterly monetary policy
update at 0830 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the SNB
will keep its benchmark interest rate at its current record-low
into 2018.
* The Swiss government on Thursday maintained its 2016 and
2017 economic growth forecast, while it now no longer expects
price growth to return next year.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)