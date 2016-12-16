ZURICH Dec 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,213 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACTELION

French drugmaker Sanofi is in advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd ATLN.S and is discussing a price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares were seen opening up 4.1 percent.

NOVARTIS

Novartis is buying privately held drugmaker Ziarco Group for an undisclosed sum to gain access to its investigational eczema medicine, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant said.

UBS

The Swiss bank is cutting nearly two dozen jobs in its Asian investment banking business, mainly in Hong Kong and Singapore, as part of a push to slash costs, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

GATEGROUP

Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group will make a payment to shareholders of Gategroup Holding GATE.S later this month to complete its takeover of the Swiss airline catering firm, UBS, the financial advisor on the deal, said.

CREDIT SUISSE

Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has appointed Mediobanca, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as global coordinators for the initial public offering it plans for the first half of next year, two sources close to the matter said.

SCHINDLER HOLDING

Once-staid elevator manufacturers including Switzerland's Schindler Holding have unleashed their inner geek, with Internet of Things (IoT) add-ons such as remote maintenance monitoring and access control. The Swiss lift maker has joined industry rivals in re-imagining the 150-year-old passenger elevator.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has filed a complaint alleging that a unit of Syngenta in Hawaii violated numerous federal pesticide regulations meant to protect agricultural workers at its crop research farm in Kekaha, Kauai. EPA is seeking civil penalties of over $4.8 million for the violations.

* Swiss Life said Michael Klose will become CEO of Third-Party Asset Management of Swiss Life Asset Managers as of Jan. 1, 2017.

* Meyer Burger said 99.9 percent of subscription rights had been exercised in its capital increase, resulting in gross proceeds of at least 164.5 million Swiss francs ($159.20 million).

* DKSH said it had redefined responsibilities within its executive board, including handing over leadership of the operational business to designated Chief Executive Stefan Butz starting on March 23, 2017. Chief Operating Officer Bruno Sidler is stepping down.

* Implenia said it is buying Bilfinger Hochbau from Germany's Apleona, adding 1,000 workers and about 450 million euros in annual revenue.

* Helvetia Holding said it is taking over 70 percent of shares of MoneyPark, buying shares for a total price of 107 million Swiss francs.

* Ascom Holding said it won a "substantial order" for intelligent patient call solution in Denmark worth more than 1.45 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0333 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)