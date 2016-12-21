ZURICH Dec 21 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended until March 28 the date for reviewing the application for multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. "The extension is the result of the submission of additional data by Roche regarding the commercial manufacturing process of Ocrevus, which required additional time for FDA review. The extension is not related to the efficacy or safety of Ocrevus," Roche said.

ACTELION

Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are making progress, despite investors' fears that the Swiss biotech firm's chief executive and founder might not want to sell, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

The source said Actelion had now reached a point where the company needed to sign a deal and it could not call off negotiations with the French drugmaker without triggering an investor rebellion demanding the overthrow of its board.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash

* Airesis finalised the capital increase representing 4.9 million new registered shares which will be effectively listed on SIX exchange on Dec. 20. The number of registered shares increases to just over 62 million

* SGS announces acquisition of Laagrima, headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco. Laagrima offers testing analysis for the food and hospitality markets in Morocco and employs 28 people

* Implenia AG <IMPN.S:> wins new orders worth 65 million Swiss francs in Norway

* Kuros Biosciences AG submits regulatory filing seeking CE certification for Neuroseal

* An affiliate of Saudi group Al Faisaliah Group Holding Co is offering 76 francs in cash for a minority stake of 100,000 shares of Zur Rose Group AG. Zur Rose said it would not make a recommendation for investors

