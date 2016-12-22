ZURICH Dec 22 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ACTELION
The takeover battle surrounding Actelion heated up on
Wednesday when the Swiss biotech company said it had begun
exclusive talks with former suitor Johnson & Johnson
about a "strategic transaction."
ROCHE
* The Swiss drugmaker announced positive results from three
phase III studies for its investigational medicine Ocrevus
against multiple sclerosis.
* It also announced its emicizumab for haemophilia A met the
primary endpoint in a phase III study.
NOVARTIS
Sun Pharma said it was buying Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo
for global markets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse plans to cut about 900 jobs in
Switzerland next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Emmi AG said it acquired an 80 percent stake in
Spanish goat's milk processor Lacteos Caprinos S.A., but did not
disclose the purchase price.
* Hochdorf Holding said it appointed Frank Hoogland
as managing director Baby Care.
* Pax Anlage AG said it expected full-year net
profit to exceed the previous year's level.
* Perrot Duval said it generated a profit of 0.3
million Swiss francs in the six months to Oct. 31.
ECONOMY
