ZURICH Dec 28 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Vontobel
The Swiss bank on Tuesday evening clarified a statement from
December 22 regarding talks with the U.S. justice department on
whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
"The first sentence of that release was merely intended to
make clear that, in 2013, the Bank and its lawyers determined
that the Bank had not committed any offenses under US tax law
and proactively engaged in discussions with the Department of
Justice prior to the announcement of the U.S. Program," Vontobel
said on Wednesday. "The Bank did not seek a nonprosecution
agreement or apply for a non-target letter, and has received
neither." [VONN.S}
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Swiss SIX Exchange is suspending trading on shares of
Accu Holding until further notice, beginning January 3, saying
on Wednesday that Accu Holding was no longer capable of
fulfilling the requirements to maintain the listing. "The
resumption of trading will be announced in due time," SIX said.
* Norinvest Holding's request to delist from the
SIX Exchange was approved. The shares will be delisted on April
28 with a par value of 1 Swiss franc ($0.9744) each.
ECONOMY
* UBS consumption indicator for November due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 1.0263 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)