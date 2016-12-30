ZURICH Dec 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,257 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to acquire the Swiss biotechnology company that would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Advertising company APG|SGA said it extended its outdoor advertising ties with the city of Belgrade.

* Alpine Select said it had completed its share buyback program for 17 Swiss francs ($16.63) per share.

* Sprint Investments reduced its stake in Galenica to 9.63 percent as of December 30, from 14.48 percent on Dec. 24 and 15.17 percent on Dec. 20, according to mandatory disclosures on Swiss bourse SIX's website.

ECONOMY

