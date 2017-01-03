ZURICH Jan 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8,270 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SGS

The testing and inspection firm said it completed its share buyback programme launched in 2015, saying it has bought 3.1 percent of its share capital for a total of 458.3 million Swiss francs ($448.74 million).

SGS also said it acquired Laboratoire LCA that offers analytical services, including soil fertility testing, to the agricultural sector in Morocco, employs 18 people and is expected to generate 2016 revenues of MAD 7 million.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut AG said it closed the acquisition of the chocolate production facility from Mondelz International in Belgium as announced on Sept 15 after the completion of works council consultations and closing conditions.

* Gottex Fund Management said on Friday that all proposals put forward by the board at an extraordinary general meeting were approved by shareholders, including the company's name change to LumX and the reduction of the nominal value of the shares to 0.10 Swiss francs from 1 franc.

* OC Oerlikon said on Friday that its acquisition of Citim had successfully closed.

* Partners Group said it invested AUD 160 million on behalf of its clients as the sole second lien debt provider in the public-to-private acquisition of risk management services company SAI Global.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association and Credit Suisse release PMI figures for December 2016 at 0830 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)