ZURICH Jan 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.02 percent lower at 8,353 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said it has blocked an attempt by Jefferies
Group LLC to lure a number of its senior bankers. Of
the eight bankers that had agreed to take on new roles at
Jefferies, five are remaining at the Swiss bank, according to
Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole Sharp.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS announced the grant of a 3 million Swiss
franc ($2.95 million) loan to Sensima Inspection, Switzerland,
as part of a new partnership. The company also said it has
successfully completed the ISO 17025 audit and can now offer
certification to ISO 17065 for hover boards destined for sale
and distribution in North America, for UL 2272 Electrical
Systems for Self-Balancing Scooters.
* Baloise said Basler Versicherungen in Germany has
received approval from the country's Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to transfer the closed portfolio
held by the German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to the Frankfurter
Leben Group.
* Emmi said it is taking over U.S. family company
Jackson-Mitchell, Inc, in an effort to boost its presence in the
goat's milk market. The parties have agreed not to disclose the
purchase price, Emmi said.
* Jungfraubahn Holding said 916,500 guests visited
Jungfraujoch in 2016.
* Syngenta said its annual general meeting will
take place on April 25, 2017 at the earliest, on June 30, 2017
at the latest. The actual date will be communicated as soon as
possible, the company said.
* NAGRA, Kudelski's digital TV division, and MStar
Semiconductor, Inc. announced MStar's plan to adopt the TVkey
direct-to-TV security technology in its EMC SoCs for 4K Ultra HD
HDR televisions, pending finalization of the new TVkey licensing
body.
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI data due at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)