ZURICH Jan 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.02 percent lower at 8,353 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it has blocked an attempt by Jefferies Group LLC to lure a number of its senior bankers. Of the eight bankers that had agreed to take on new roles at Jefferies, five are remaining at the Swiss bank, according to Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole Sharp.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the grant of a 3 million Swiss franc ($2.95 million) loan to Sensima Inspection, Switzerland, as part of a new partnership. The company also said it has successfully completed the ISO 17025 audit and can now offer certification to ISO 17065 for hover boards destined for sale and distribution in North America, for UL 2272 Electrical Systems for Self-Balancing Scooters.

* Baloise said Basler Versicherungen in Germany has received approval from the country's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to transfer the closed portfolio held by the German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to the Frankfurter Leben Group.

* Emmi said it is taking over U.S. family company Jackson-Mitchell, Inc, in an effort to boost its presence in the goat's milk market. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Emmi said.

* Jungfraubahn Holding said 916,500 guests visited Jungfraujoch in 2016.

* Syngenta said its annual general meeting will take place on April 25, 2017 at the earliest, on June 30, 2017 at the latest. The actual date will be communicated as soon as possible, the company said.

* NAGRA, Kudelski's digital TV division, and MStar Semiconductor, Inc. announced MStar's plan to adopt the TVkey direct-to-TV security technology in its EMC SoCs for 4K Ultra HD HDR televisions, pending finalization of the new TVkey licensing body.

ECONOMY

* Swiss CPI data due at 0815 GMT.

($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs)