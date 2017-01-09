ZURICH Jan 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8444 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
UBS
The Swiss bank plans to raise its stake in its Chinese
securities joint venture to 49 percent from about 25 percent,
sources with direct knowledge of the development said.
Roche
The pharma company said that U.S. regulators agreed to
priority review of its Tecentriq immunotherapy for an additional
type of bladder cancer, a boost to the Swiss drugmaker's bid to
expand indications for the drug.
Swiss National Bank
Switzerland's central bank expects to post a profit of more
than 24 billion Swiss francs ($23.57 billion) for 2016, it said,
as it logged big gains from its vast foreign currency holdings
and its negative interest rate policy.
Swiss watches
The head of LVMH's watch business Jean-Claude
Biver is positive about the prospects for the Swiss watch
industry in 2017, he said in an interview.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance is cutting 123 posts from its
Swiss business and is not ruling out further cuts, Joachim Masur
chief executive of the unit, said in an interview.
* Meyer Burger said it has been won contracts with
a combined value of 20 million Swiss francs ($19.64 million)
for the delivery and installation of the MAiA 2.1 technology
platform.
* SGS said it has opened a new laboratory in Hai
Phong, Vietnam, which will carry out physical and chemical
testing services for the jewellery and candle-making industries.
* Galenica said its long-standing principal
shareholder Sprint Investments has divested itself of its
financial stake in full.
* Varia US Properties said Bank Vontobel , acting on behalf
of the Company, has fully exercised the over-allotment option of
its initial public offering of 464,562 new shares at the offer
price of 35 Sfr per share. In total, 3,561,636 new shares were
sold in the IPO of Varia.
* Also said it has acquired BeIP, a French IT
network and security specialist distributor, for an undisclosed
sum.
* Addex Therapeutics said ADX71441, a positive
allosteric modulator of the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B
receptor had demonstrated statistically significant efficacy in
a highly translational preclinical model of chronic
osteoarthritis pain.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail figures for November are published by the
Swiss federal statistics office at 0815 GMT
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposit data at
0900 GMT.
($1 = 1.0182 Swiss francs)
