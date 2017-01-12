ZURICH Jan 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,455 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS and ROCHE

Shares in drugmakers including Switzerland's Novartis and Roche fell on Wednesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said at a press conference that the pharmaceutical industry was "getting away with murder" and that he would take action to contain prices by changing the government's bidding process.

The shares were indicated marginally lower.

Roche said the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has approved a new subcutaneous formulation of MabThera (rituximab) for treating two types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group said strong demand for jewellery and an improvement in watch sales in its own stores helped sales grow 5 percent in the quarter to December, in a sign the luxury watch industry may see a recovery this year.

The stock was indicated 4.6 percent higher, with peer Swatch seen up 3.1 percent

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inficon said unaudited full-year 2016 sales were $310 million, compared to $287.7 million in previous year, with operating income of $50 million, from $39.8 million in 2015.

* U Blox said it projects full-year 2016 revenue of 360 million francs, and EBIT of about 56 million to 58 million francs. For 2017, the Swiss GPS technology company expects continued growth in all regions and revenue of between 410 million and 425 million francs, with EBIT between 60 million to 65 million francs.

* Swiss chemicals maker Clariant is in advanced talks to acquire Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, the Mint news outlet reported, citing two people aware of the development bit.ly/2j2TKa5

* Partners Group Holding AG reports gross client demand of 9.2 billion euros and new investments of $11.7 billion in 2016

* VAT Group AG 2016 net sales approximately 508 million Swiss francs, representing an increase of around 24 pct compared to same period a year ago and ahead of latest guidance given at Q3 2016 trading update of plus 15-18 pct

* Meyer Burger says gets order for DW 288 Series 3 diamond wire cutting technology for about 8 million Swiss francs from existing European customer

* Valiant Holding AG expands in Romandy

* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG signs partner agreement with Hudoud Alteqnia for Saudi Arabian digital ID management and mobile payment market

ECONOMY

