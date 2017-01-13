ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,407 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS GROUP AG

Joseph Chee, one of UBS Group AG's top dealmakers in Asia, has resigned to pursue his own interests, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, making it the second senior investment banker to leave the Swiss lender in recent weeks.

For more news, click

CREDIT SUISSE

Peabody Energy Corp said that a group of banks, including affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank, has pledged a combined $1.5 billion in loans to help the coal producer exit bankruptcy in the coming months. Affiliates of Credit Suisse AG and Macquarie Group Ltd are also part of the group that has signed on to the new financing.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zehnder Group said performance in the second half of 2016 was "significantly below expectations," with full-year sales up 1 percent at 538.8 million euros. Selective restructuring measures are being developed in order to boost profitability in the medium term, the company said.

* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG posted up a full-year profit of 21.6 million Swiss francs, up slightly on the previous year.

* WISeKey International Holding said its first round of seed financing was oversubscribed, raising $1.3 million for WISeKey India, a joint venture established in late 2016.

* SHL Telemedicine said a group of shareholders has filed a lawsuit against SHL, Ronen Harel , Cai Mengke, and Himalaya Asset Management Limited (Himalaya) asking the Tel Aviv district court to declare that: Cai Mengke and Himalaya are controlling shareholders of SHL acting in concert, that the decision to appoint Ronen Harel as an external director at the Special General Meeting of January 5, 2017 was against the governing laws of Israel and thus void, to instruct SHL to reconvene a Special General Meeting and instruct SHL to count Cai Menkge and Himalaya's vote as controlling shareholders under the laws of Israel.

* Kuehne & Nagel said Carcano Antonio S.p.A., an aluminium foil rolling and converting company with international operations, has awarded the Swiss logistics company a six-year contract to manage its in-house logistics.

* Crealogix said it and Deloitte are entering a partnership for a digital training programme focussing on investor protection for financial institutes, to help them prepare for the introduction of new guidelines.

* Flughafen Zuerich said more than 27.6 million passengers travelled through the Swiss airport in 2016, a 5.3 percent increase from 2015. Fifty-four percent of passengers used Swiss Air Lines, a unit of Germany's Lufthansa.

* Schaffner said investors approved proposals at its general shareholders meeting, including supporting Philipp Buhofer and Urs Kaufmann for the board of directors.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)