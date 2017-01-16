ZURICH Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
In reaction to a Greek probe into bribery allegations, the
drugmaker immediately initiated its own investigations, legal
director Felix Ehrat told Schweiz am Sonntag. Until now, it had
no knowledge of systematic violations in Greece, Novartis said,
according to the paper.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute
over whether companies that make copycat versions of biologic
drugs must wait six months after winning federal approval to
begin selling them. The justices will take up an appeal by
Novartis of a 2015 federal appeals court decision that prevented
the Swiss pharmaceutical company from selling its biosimilar
version of California-based Amgen Inc's
$1-billion-a-year Neupogen until six months after the Food and
Drug Administration approved it.
ALLIANZ. ZURICH
The German insurer is interested in takeovers, including in
the United States, where it would look for big companies, Chief
Executive Oliver Baete said in a newspaper interview. Baete was
reticent about commenting on reports that Allianz is interested
in Swiss rival Zurich, which is active in the U.S. market.
ROCHE
Eisai Co Ltd said it has agreed to acquire from
Roche and its Chugai unit the rights to make and market in Japan
insomnia treatment/anaesthesia induction agent flunitrazepam
(Eisai product name: Silece, Chugai product name: Rohypnol).
Chugai and Roche will get a one-time payment for the transfer,
which takes effect in April.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said Stefano Spurio, head investment
advisory for Geneva, Lugano, Monaco and the UK, will take over
as head intermediaries western Switzerland, Monaco and Middle
East as of Feb. 1.
* BB Biotech said it swung to a 2016 loss of around
802 million Swiss francs from a profit of 653 million a year
before, according to preliminary unaudited consolidated results
* Private bank J. Safra Sarasin Group announced the
completion of its acquisition of Credit Suisse's Monaco
unit.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's economy minister said in an interview that he
supported the Swiss National Bank and how it was carrying out
its monetary policy although a euro-Swiss franc exchange rate of
1.15 would be welcome.
* Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss
National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive
appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said
in an interview with Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.
"The rate hike in the United States is a positive sign and
shows that the prospects for the U.S. economy have improved,"
Fritz Zurbruegg said. "For us, however, Europe is more important
and the European Central Bank has not yet normalized its
interest rate policy."
* Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told weekly Schweiz am
Sonntag he would start a multi-billion-franc savings programme
if voters reject next month a planned corporate tax reform. If
the reforms could not be introduced as planned in 2019, "we
would have to save for the next four to eight years", Maurer
said. Several thousand jobs could be lost.
He also said that border controls will be tightened and
border crossings in Ticino will be closed at night this year.
