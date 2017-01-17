ZURICH Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The bank has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

GEBERIT

The Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a slowdown late last year.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The company boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan said it had acquired Activ International to strengthens its global capabilities in natural flavour solutions.

* Sonova Holding said that it has signed an agreement to sell its MiniSom retail business in Portugal, consisting of around 75 stores and shop-in-shop locations, to Amplifon.

* Kudelski said its OpenTV Inc subsidiary has filed a patent infringement suit against NFL Enterprises, alleging the NFL had infringed seven of its patents.

* Komax said its full year revenues rose 18 percent to 370 million Swiss francs, while order intake rose 6.3 percent to 370.2 million francs.

* Cicor Technologies said its full year order intake rose by 25 percent to about 220 million Swiss francs.

* Autoneum Holding said its full year net sales increased to 2.15 billion Swiss francs.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank said Doris Russi Schurter will succeed Mark Bachmann as chairman of its board.

* Wisekey said it had obtained a $16.4 million secured line of credit facility for acquisition financing.

* Interroll Holding AG says strengthens presence in the Americas, opens office in Mexico

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)