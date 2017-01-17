ZURICH Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
UBS
The bank has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks
set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union
once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti
said at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
GEBERIT
The Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker boosted 2016
sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied
expectations of a slowdown late last year.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The company boosted market share in a stagnating market in
2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Givaudan said it had acquired Activ International
to strengthens its global capabilities in natural flavour
solutions.
* Sonova Holding said that it has signed an
agreement to sell its MiniSom retail business in Portugal,
consisting of around 75 stores and shop-in-shop locations, to
Amplifon.
* Kudelski said its OpenTV Inc subsidiary has filed
a patent infringement suit against NFL Enterprises, alleging the
NFL had infringed seven of its patents.
* Komax said its full year revenues rose 18 percent
to 370 million Swiss francs, while order intake rose 6.3 percent
to 370.2 million francs.
* Cicor Technologies said its full year order
intake rose by 25 percent to about 220 million Swiss francs.
* Autoneum Holding said its full year net sales
increased to 2.15 billion Swiss francs.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank said Doris Russi Schurter
will succeed Mark Bachmann as chairman of its board.
* Wisekey said it had obtained a $16.4 million
secured line of credit facility for acquisition financing.
* Interroll Holding AG says strengthens presence
in the Americas, opens office in Mexico
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs)
