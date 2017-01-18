ZURICH Jan 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 8,325 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS, ROCHE
Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle
AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said they would invest $50
million over three years to fight cancer and other
non-communicable diseases in poor countries. Twenty-two
companies, including Pfizer, Merck, Novartis
, Roche, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline
, will contribute funds and expertise to the project,
which is backed by the World Bank.
SWISS WATCHMAKERS
Swiss watchmakers expect to at least stabilise sales this
year after two years of decline as the important Chinese and
U.S. markets show signs of turning the corner, executives said
at an industry event on Tuesday.
ABB
The power and industrial automation maker sees 2017 as a
transitional year with growth picking up in 2018 in the energy
sector, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in an interview
with CNBC.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Helvetia CEO Philipp Gmuer told Finanz und
Wirtschaft the insurer has around 200 million Swiss francs
($199.3 million)of its own funds for possible acquisitions.
Helvetia also has options as a listed company to raise funds, he
said, adding that the company wants to grow especially in
Germany and Spain.
* Emmi said it has signed an agreement to buy
Italian Fresh Foods S.p.A. (IFF), based in Lasnigo, Como in
Italy and which manufactures and markets Italian desserts. IFF
generates sales of almost 20 million euros, 85 percent of which
comes from outside Italy, Emmi said.
* Kudelski announced the acquisition of Dallas-based
M&S Technologies, Inc., a specialist provider of cyber and
network security solutions.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0034 Swiss francs)
