ZURICH Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
Chairman Axel Weber has said that around 1,000 of the Swiss
bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be impacted by
Britain's exit from the European Union.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle
with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in
residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to
the 2008 financial crisis. As part of the settlement, announced
by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, the Zurich-based
bank acknowledged that home loans it pooled into the securities
did not meet underwriting guidelines, with some described by
employees as "complete crap" and " tter complete garbage."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said preparations for the division of
the group planned for 2017 are on track and that Jörg
Kneubuehler, current CEO of Galenica Santé, has been designated
future chairman of the Board of Directors of Galenica Santé, and
Jean-Claude Clémençon, current head retail business sector, as
its future CEO. The changes will come into effect following the
planned IPO of Galenica Santé. It also said consolidated net
sales rose 8.6 percent in 2016 to 4.118 billion Swiss francs
($4.09 billion) while confirming the profit and EBIT forecasts
for 2016 communicated in October.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it expects a
net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs for 2016.
* Looser Holding said full-year net revenues were
434.3 million Swiss francs, 0.5 percent below the prior year
level, adding that it continues to expect earnings growth and an
increase in EBITDA margin for the full financial year 2016.
* Arbonia posted net revenue of 995.3 million
Swiss francs for the full year, an increase of 5.7 percent in
comparison to the previous year.
* Investis Holding on Wednesday said it
successfully issued a 140 million Swiss francs fixed-rate bond
with a coupon of 0.25 percent and a tenor of two years in
market.
* WISeKey International Holding said it would
partner with Stratumn to provide enterprise grade process
security software based on blockchain technologies.
ECONOMY
Swiss producer and import prices for December
to be released at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)