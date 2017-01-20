ZURICH Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer Zurich said it expects to cut 240 jobs in Britain following the merger last year of its UK life and general insurance businesses into one division.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

French prosecutors opened an investigation into cement group Lafarge's activities in Syria in October of last year on suspicion that it infringed custom rules, a judicial source said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack.

* The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has lowered its stake in Novartis to 3.14 percent, according to SIX, the Swiss stock exchange. It had held 4.98 percent, according to the previous notice by SIX.

* BB Biotech said it will propose a regular dividend of 2.75 francs per share at the general assembly on March 16 and that management "is very confident about the sector's prospects in 2017".

* SFS said it is investing approximately 36 million francs through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland.

* Daetwyler Holding said it increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3 percent to 1,215.8 million Swiss francs during 2016.

* CFT said for the whole year its consolidated adjusted revenue was 870.1 million Swiss francs, compared with 873.8 million in 2015.

* Hilcona, part of the Bell Group, is taking over Frostag in Landquart, a company specialising in the preparation of pasta and vegetarian products. It has 118 employees with annual sales of more than 10 million Swiss francs, Bell said.

* Energiedienst Holding AG says expects to close fiscal year 2016 with a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected

ECONOMY

Swiss voters are evenly split on whether to back a government proposal for corporate tax reform ahead of a referendum next month, according to an online poll by Tamedia.

