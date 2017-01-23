ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

SGS

The Swiss testing and inspection firm on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.

It said 2016 profit attributable to equity holders was 543 million Swiss francs ($544.36 million), down from 549 million Swiss francs a year ago and less than the 600 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. SGS, which will pay a dividend of 70 francs per share, is starting a new share buyback program for up to 250 million francs.

ACTELION

The Swiss drugmaker's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in leading a trial said in a release issued by the company on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday that Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez could step down in two years.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss Banking Employee Association (SBPV) criticised the Zurich-based private bank for reducing employees' salaries to buffer the effect of negative interest rates, Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick reported on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group Holding AG said that it and PSP Investments will acquire Cerba HealthCare, a European operator of clinical pathology laboratories, from PAI Partners.

* Roche said it has launched its new Cobas m 511 analyser.

* Meyer Burger Technology said on Monday it received orders for about 19 million francs.

The company also said said the High Court of the Canton of Berne had approved the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss franc convertible bonds.

* Panalpina Chief Executive Stefan Karlen said in interview with newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that his logistics group wants to focus on achieving growth through increasing efficiency, organic growth, innovative products and small acquisitions. Karlen added Panalpina's 2020 targets include operative margins of 25 pct for air freight and 20 pct for marine freight transports.

* Interroll said on Monday that its 2016 net sales were up 11.3 percent at 401.5 million francs and that it posted record order intake to start 2017.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)