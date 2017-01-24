ZURICH Jan 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,248 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review designation of the company's rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra for giant cell arteritis (GCA).

NESTLE

Nestle is planning to restructure its support services jobs in France, French business newspaper Les Echos reported. Trade unions fear the restructuring - part of a broader reorganization from Nestle titled "Nestle Business Excellence" - could lead to job cuts in France, the report added. The Nestle restructuring is due to take effect in 2018 and will also impact the company's operations in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Russia and the Middle East, Les Echos reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted EPS is tracking around 20 percent behind prior year.

* Gategroup Holding has announced all of its listed registered shares with a nominal value of 5 Swiss francs will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange, SIX said. The delisting will take place on a yet to be determined date.

* DKSH Holding said it had bought Europ Continents Cambodia, a medical device distributor in Southeast Asia for an undisclosed sum.

* HCL Technologies said UBS had renewed its Finance Operations services contract.

* Huber+Suhner said net sales rose 4.4 percent in 2016 to 737 million Swiss francs ($739 million). It also confirmed an EBIT margin at the upper end of the target range of 6-9 percent for the 2016 financial year.

* Tornos posted net sales of 136.2 million Swiss francs in the 2016 financial year, down 16.9 percent from 2015. Tornos said it failed to reach break-even point and overall is expecting a negative operating result (EBIT) and a negative net result, both in the low single-digit millions.

* Zuger Kantonalbank posted a full-year net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs and said it will propose dividend of 175 francs per share.

* Aevis Victoria said it has launched a public takeover offer for all the publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch

* La Banque Profil de Gestion SA said its 2016 net profit would be above the 2015 level.

* Tedi, Woolworth and Kik signed an agreement with Charles Vögele Deutschland GmbH to buy a large part of the German store network of the Swiss retailer.

* Swiss Prime Site AG said it had succeeded in attracting Sensile Medical AG as the new anchor tenant for its USEGO site in Olten.

ECONOMY

