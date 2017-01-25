ZURICH Jan 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,258 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is launching a share buyback of up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday while reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate and cocoa product maker said it expected sales volume growth to accelerate in the second half of its fiscal year after the phasing-out of less profitable contracts in its cocoa business made volumes dip in the quarter to Nov. 30.

LOGITECH

Reports third-quarter retail revenue up 12 percent in dollars to record level; raises sales and profit outlook

Shares indicated more than 12 percent higher

LONZA

The Swiss life-science industry supplier reported a 24 percent rise in core earnings before interest and taxes (CORE EBIT) to 651 million Swiss francs and said it was expecting mid-single digit sales growth and double-digit CORE EBIT growth in 2017.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS AG said it completed the transaction to acquire Heptagon and the related capital increase.

* Kuros Biosciences said it closed the all-share strategic acquisition of Xpand Biotechnology B.V. of Bilthoven, the Netherlands.

* Romande Energie said it acquired Neuhaus Energie SA to strengthen its position in energy services.

* SHL Telemedicine said an Israeli court dismissed the request for an interim injunction filed by shareholders regarding the appointment of an external director.

* Zug Estates Holding AG said it successfully placed a 100 million Swiss franc fixed-interest bond with a 0.70 percent coupon and a maturity of five years.

ECONOMY

* Swiss UBS consumption indicator for December rises to 1.50.

* Swiss ZEW investor sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)