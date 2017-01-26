ZURICH Jan 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8460 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ACETLION
The Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had
agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N< in a $30
billion deal following weeks of speculation a deal was imminent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its Alcon eye-care division has
launched a new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with
astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery.
* Credit Suisse is considering expanding its
operations in Dublin in the wake of Brexit, Bloomberg reported.
* Bellevue Group on Wednesday evening said it
expected pre-tax profit of almost 1 million Swiss francs in 2016
based on preliminary results. The board of directors would
propose a 1 franc cash distribution per share from capital
contribution reserves to shareholders at the bank's annual
general meeting.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its net revenues
from product sales rose to 19.0 million Swiss francs during 2016
from 4.3 million a year earlier. Net sales for the second half
of 2016 of 11.8 million francs represent an increase of 64
percent compared to the first half of 2016.
*Starrag Group Holding said its sales rose by 2
percent during 2016 to 372 million Swiss francs ($372.56
million), while its order intake rose 44 percent to 480 million
francs.
* Schlatter Industries said it would report a
"small profit" for 2016, in line with previous statements, after
increasing sales 8.8 percent to 90.5 million francs.
* Meyer Burger said it has won orders worth around
18 million Swiss francs for cell technology and cell coating
systems from two Asian customers.
* Ascom said it was confirming its mid term targets
for 2020, saying it aimed to achieved 7 to 10 percent revenue
growth in 2020 and aimed to reach an operating profit margin of
20 percent.
* Sunrise Communications said it was in the
preliminary stages of considering a possible disposal
of the larger part of its passive tower infrastructure,
potentially supporting a faster deleveraging of the company.
* Dufry said its joint venture with DFASS has been
awarded the operation of the duty-free shops at El Dorado
International Airport, Bogota, Colombia.
* Berner Kantonalbank said it achieved a profit of
129.4 million Swiss francs, down from 131.3 million francs.
* Hochdorf said it reported gross sales of 550.9
million Swiss francs during 2016, similar to 2015's level of
551.2 million francs.
* Schywzer Kantonalbank said it annual profit
rose 2.2 pct to 75.2 million francs.
* Valora Group said it has bought the U.S. firm
Pretzel Baron for an undisclosed sum.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real
work-day adjusted 6.1 percent in December to 16.49 billion Swiss
francs, the Federal Customs Office said.
($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs)
