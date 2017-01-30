ZURICH Jan 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,365 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

SonntagsZeitung reported prosecutors in Geneva are considering expanding a money laundering investigation to include Credit Suisse. Damages in the case are around $150 million, the paper said. In response to a request for comment for Reuters, Credit Suisse said: "The criminal investigation is primarily focused against representatives of TG Investment and is not targeted against Credit Suisse. We do not comment on this matter in view of the ongoing investigation. Credit Suisse complies with all applicable laws and regulations in all countries in which it operates."

For more news, click

LEONTEQ

The company could cut an additional 50 jobs in the course of the year, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing company sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Crealogix said Philippe Wirth will become the new CFO in May.

* Gurit on Friday reported preliminary and unaudited net sales of 352 million Swiss francs for the full year 2016, a decrease of 2.1 percent in reported Swiss francs from 2015.

* Meyer Burger said it has appointed Gunter Erfurt as new Chief Operating Officer COO and Member of the Executive Board, effective 1 February 2017.

* Ems Chemie said Juergen Spindler, previously Leader of the Business Unit Ems-Griltech, will be appointed Member of Executive Management.

* Airopack Technology said it has Liebwin van Lil is the new chief financial officer, replacing Frans van der Vorst who becomes chief business development officer.

* Metall Zug said it generated gross sales of just over 950 million Swiss francs in 2016, while boosting its operating income to more than 90 million francs.

* Accu Holding said the contract for the sale of its Nexis Gruppe unit was approved by a regional court. With the 300,000 Swiss franc sale of Nexis Fibers to Ivo Bezloja, all the main operating assets of Accu HOlding have been sold.

* Orascom said the Swiss Takeover Board had ruled that its voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depository Receipts was not subject to Swiss takeover law.

ECONOMY

* The KOF Economic Barometer Barometer for January is due to be published at 0800 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0900 GMT.

* Business Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told SonntagsBlick Switzerland wants a deal with Britain after it has left the European Union. Schneider-Ammann said he had talked with UK Trade Minister Liam Fox at the World Economic Forum and said Fox was very interested in an agreement with Switzerland. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)