ZURICH Feb 1The Swiss blue-chip SMI was
seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,300 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ROCHE
Roche on Wednesday forecast profit growth would not outstrip
sales in 2017, with the biggest maker of cancer drugs facing
competition for its older blockbuster medicines for the first
time as patents expire. Core earnings per share in 2016 rose 5
percent to 14.53 Swiss francs, while sales grew 4 percent to
50.6 billion francs ($51.06 billion).
A spokesman said the company remains committed to diabetes
care after a report the cancer drug maker is considering options
for the unit, including sale. In a call to journalists, CEO
Severin Schwan said market conditions in diabetes remain
difficult.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S on Wednesday posted
2016 adjusted net profit of 705.5 million Swiss francs, ahead of
the average estimate for 679 million in a Reuters poll. Net
profit under IFRS accounting standards was 619 million francs,
up 411 percent on 2015 when the bank's bottom line was hit by
provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by
American clients.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza placed 5.0 million new shares in an
accelerated bookbuilding to finance its planned acquisition of
Capsugel, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Swiss francs.
The shares, placed at 173 Swiss francs per share, are expected
to begin trading on the SIX bourse on February 3, Lonza said.
* Rieter plans to cut some 220 jobs at its
Ingolstadt production site, transferring production to its Usti
facility in the Czech Republic, after sales fell 9 percent to
945 million Swiss francs in 2016. Orders, however, were up 13
percent. The group said it expects an EBIT margin of 6 percent
for the year.
* Sulzer has completed its acquisition of Envisal
Moret, a part of Moret Industries.
* Peach Property raised earnings before taxes more
than fourfold in 2016 according to preliminary figures, upping
profits to 15 million francs from 3.3 million francs in 2015.
The group said it's confident to continue growing profitably in
2017.
* Implenia has won contracts in Geneva and Morges,
Switzerland worth over 150 million Swiss francs, the company
announced Wednesday morning.
ECONOMY
Manufacturing PMI for January to be released at 0830 GMT
($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)
