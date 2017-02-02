ZURICH Feb 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,303 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWATCH

The world's biggest watchmaker said it expects "healthy growth" for 2017 after net profit slumped 47 percent to 593 million Swiss francs ($598.6 million) in 2016, as weak watch sales and overcapacity in production hit profitability.

NESTLE

Nestlé USA said it will transition its corporate headquarters to Arlington County, Virginia starting later this year. The company expects to bring approximately 750 jobs to Washington, D.C. area with Virginia transition. The company also said it will move its technical & production organization and all supply chain teams to its Solon, Ohio campus. It will bring major functions and 300 jobs to its Solon, Ohio campus.

ACTELION

Johnson & Johnson said in an SEC filing that, upon termination of the transaction agreement, under some circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay a fee.

JULIUS BAER

WMPartners Wealth Management Ltd., a member of Julius Baer Group, and Wergen & Partner Vermoegensverwaltungs AG are to merge their activities. Baer said it has acquired all shares in Wergen & Partner and will integrate the company within WMPartners Wealth Management. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the conditions of the transaction. Wergen & Partner manages assets totalling more than 600 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it would expand its plant in Lewiston, ME, and install a new compounding line to help meet growing demand for pre-colored medical plastic compounds.

* Bucher Industries said 2016 was affected by a slowdown in the market for agricultural machinery, with sales falling 4 percent and the order intake by 2 percent. For 2016 as a whole, the group is expecting a "substantial decline" in operating profit and group profit margins.

* Emmi said it increased group sales by 1.4 percent to 3,258.8 million francs in 2016. The company maintained its earnings forecast announced for 2016.

* LifeWatch said it would solicit additional offers following the public offer made by Aevis last week.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said its board had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Yuval Shaked and had appointed a search committee to look for a new CEO.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for December are due at 0815 GMT

($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)