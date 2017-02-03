ZURICH Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
Joerg Reinhardt, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman, said on
Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's strident talk about
trimming high drug prices in America was no cause to react
prematurely. Nothing is likely happen over the near term that
would prompt Novartis to "massively relocate" from the United
States, he said, adding "not every commentary on Twitter can be
taken at face value".
For more click
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded
the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include
treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of
bladder cancer.
Opdivo competes against Roche's Tecentriq drug.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sunrise Communications Group AG says Timm
Degenhardt, chief consumer officer, has decided to leave the
company to pursue new challenges
* Baloise Holding Ltd says sale of life portfolio
completed
* Valora says sells the La Praille building in
Geneva to the Société Coopérative Migros Genève, gives no sale
price
* Flughafen Zuerich nominates two new directors
* Also Holding AG said it acquired Finnish
distributor Internet Smartsec
* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg said it was cooperating
with EdgeLab, a FinTech company that helps calculate investment
risks
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)