ZURICH Feb 9 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

* The Swiss insurer on Thursday posted a 74 percent jump in full-year net earnings as its core general insurance business rebounded under new chief executive Mario Greco.

* On Wednesday evening, Zurich said it was proposing Bank of America Chief Operations and Technology Officer Catherine P. Bessant to its board of directors.

UBS

UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Also Group said its profit before taxes (EBT) rose by 25.4 percent to 113.9 million euros in 2016. It proposed a dividend of 2.25 Swiss francs per share.

* Baloise Holding Ltd said it appointed Matthias Henny as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Carsten Stolz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both will take up their roles on 1 May 2017.

* Belimo Holding AG said its net income rose to approximately 69 million Swiss francs last year, from 56.2 million in 2015. Detailed figures are due on March 13.

* Geberit AG said it will nominate Eunice Zehnder-Lai for election to the Board of Directors at the 2017 General Meeting.

* Leonteq said group net profit fell 75 percent to 17.2 million Swiss francs in 2016 and proposed no dividend for the year. The company also announced a cooperation agreement with Credit Agricole in the area of structured investment products.

* MCH Group said it was acquiring a 25.1 percent holding in art.fair International GmbH in Cologne, Germany.

* Molecular Partners said it had an operating loss of 19.5 million Swiss francs and a net loss of 18.6 million francs in 2016.

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment increased net profit to 24.4 million Swiss francs in 2016 from 22.7 million francs the year before thanks to sales and re-evaluation effects, the group said.

* Vetropack Holding Ltd said it appointed Johann Reiter, General Manager of the Business Division Switzerland/Austria, as CEO with effect from 1 January 2018.

* WISeKey International Holding Ltd announced its intention to establish an IoT Blockchain Centre of Excellence in the United States aiming to deploy a Trusted Blockchain as a Service platform.

ECONOMY

* Swiss unadjusted jobless rate rises to 3.7 percent in January.