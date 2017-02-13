ZURICH Feb 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,464 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS TAX REFORM

Voters on Sunday clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, sending the government back to the drawing board as it tries to abolish ultra-low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies without triggering a mass exodus.

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's second-biggest bank is sticking to plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss business this year and will reiterate this when it reported results on Tuesday, the Sonntagszeitung paper reported without citing the source of its information

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland's Competition Commission will conduct an in-depth review of the planned merger of Ticketcorner AG and Starticket AG given indications the deal could create or strengthen a dominant market position, the watchdog said.

Ticketcorner is owned by the CTS-EVENTIM group and the Ringier group, while Tamedia AG owns Starticket. The ticketing agencies intend to join forces in offering services.

* Comet Holding AG FY 2016 sales grow 18 pct to 332.4 million Swiss francs, record-high net income of 27.3 million francs (2015: 17.1 million francs)

* Feintool International Holding AG takes over forming plant in China

* Implenia AG wins infrastructure contract in Norway worth around 319 million Norwegian crowns ($38 million)

* Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S) and LegoChem biosciences enter research collaboration on antibody drug conjugate

* Actelion has concluded its share repurchase programme, which it had suspended on Nov. 30 last year.

* Activist fund Veraison confirmed it had sold its stake in loss-making derivatives specialist Leonteq

Newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag said Leonteq supervisory board member Lukas Ruflin had increased his stake to 7.5 percent from 6.5, citing a spokesman

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit data at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)