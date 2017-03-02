ZURICH, March 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,645 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with
chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or
death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said.
Roche hopes the important trial outcome will help shield its
oncology franchise from cheaper copies.
Shares indicated 4 percent higher
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Posts better-than-expected core earnings during its fourth
quarter which helped the world's biggest cement maker reach of
its main annual targets.
LafargeHolcim said an internal investigation had revealed
its cement plant in Syria had unacceptably provided funding to
armed groups in the war-torn country.
ADECCO
The world's largest staffing company reported
better-than-expected earnings during its fourth quarter and said
it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
CREDIT SUISSE
Will transfer its Swiss asset management business to a new
entity due to begin operations under its own license at the end
of March
NOVARTIS
South Korea fined the Swiss drugmaker 200 million won
($174,936.80) for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for
recommending the company's drugs, its drug ministry said on
Thursday.
UBS
A U.S. federal judge in Houston has thrown out a lawsuit
accusing UBS Group AG of hiding fraud by its client Enron Corp
from retail customers, a decision that may end a 15-year legal
battle stemming from the energy company's December 2001
bankruptcy.
AUTONEUM
Income data from 2,400 employees was stolen from the U.S.
arm of the Swiss car parts maker.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tamedia 2016 EBIT dropped 13.1 pct
* Bobst Group SA sales rise 8.7 percent to 1.447
billion Swiss francs
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said, according to its
bylaws, the State Council has named Gilbert Probst to head its
board of directors due to Jean-Pierre Roth's mandate ending.
* Meyer Burger said it is discontinuing wire
production for diamond wire in Colorado Springs.
* Two members of Goldbach Group's board of
directors, Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle, have informed the
group they plan to step down at its annual general meeting on
April 6. The board will propose the positions be left open for
the moment.
ECONOMY
* Fourth-quarter GDP due at 0645
* Swiss retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)