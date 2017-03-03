ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS LIFE

The Swiss life insurer on Friday proposed to boost its dividend to 11 Swiss francs per share for 2016 after full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 926 million Swiss francs ($914.6 million).

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer paid Chief Executive Mario Greco 7.8 million francs in compensation for 2016 after he joined in March last year, Zurich said in its annual report published on Friday. Greco is also getting a separate 4.2 million franc payment, vesting in 2019, for forfeiting an incentive package with his previous employer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Coltene said it proposed Astrid Waser as a new director, to replace Robert Heberlein who is resigning.

** Swissquote said net profit in 2016 rose to 20.8 million francs, up from 2.1 million francs. It proposed an unchanged distribution of 0.60 francs per share.

** Calida said it boosted 2016 sales by 3 percent to 370.9 million francs, with its operating result rising 3.3 percent to 22.3 million francs. It said 2017 will be a "year of transition."

** Allreal Holding AG said it issued a 160 million Swiss francs ($158.24 million) bond to refinance existing liabilities.

** Kudelski SA said its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagravision S.A. subsidiaries have filed a patent infringement suit against Shaw Communications, Inc. in federal court in Canada.

** VP Bank had its rating confirmed "A" by Standard & Poor's, which boosted its outlook to "positive" from "stable."

ECONOMY

