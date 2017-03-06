ZURICH, March 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8669 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
China's Commerce Ministry has not received an application
from ChemChina seeking approval for its planned $43
billion takeover of the Swiss chemical maker, Gao Hucheng, who
is retiring as commerce minister, said on Monday. The government
will only start the process of considering any application from
ChemChina after regulatory steps in other countries are
complete, he said on the sidelines of China's annual parliament
meeting.
For more click
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank earned 1.52 billion Swiss francs
($1.51 billion) in 2016 from banks paying negative interest
rates, it said on Monday, up from 1.16 billion francs in 2015.
For more click
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is examining ways to call off a planned
initial public offering (IPO) of its Swiss business, Swiss
newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing three sources.
For more news, click [CSGN.S ]
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
UBS and Credit Suisse have cut bonuses for middle managers
in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing
comments from Stephan Surber, executive director at Page
Executive, a recruitment firm.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The world's largest cement maker's policy of having seven
board members from Lafarge and seven from Holcim has served its
purpose and the number of directors could now be reduced from
14, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported, citing sources.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis's Sandoz generics division said its
proposed biosimilar adalimumab demonstrated equivalent efficacy
to the reference medicine, Humira. The Swiss drugmaker said
separately that almost all psoriasis patients rapidly regained
skin clearance following a relapse during a treatment pause from
its drug Cosentyx, after restarting treatment.
* Orascom said Ashraf Nessim has been appointed as
Chief Financial Officer and an executive management member after
having served in this function on an interim basis since May
2016.
* Flughafen Zuerich said 2016 revenue rose 2.4
percent to 1.01 billion francs. Profit excluding one-off effects
rose 11.2 percent to 239.5 million francs.
* Alpiq said its 2016 net income excluding one-offs
was 115 million francs. EBITDA before exceptional items fell by
half to 395 million francs, hurt by low wholesale prices and
unscheduled downtime at the Leibstadt nuclear power plant.
* VZ Holding AG said 2016 revenues grew 4.2 percent
to 235.9 million francs, while profit of 84.1 million francs was
in line with 2015.
* Meyer Burger Chief Executive Hans Braendle told
Finanz und Wirtschaft the company is on the right track in terms
of structural costs but additional measures are required and the
company is reviewing its portfolio.
* BKW said it has completed the acquisition of
Assmann Beraten + Planen, a general planner and project manager.
* WISeKey said it has agreed with Global Emerging
Markets (GEM) to issue up to 342,857 new registered shares as a
settlement of the 1.2 million francs cash fee due to GEM under
the agreement of Jan. 19, 2016.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank sees increasing political risks
around the world but has the tools it needs to deal with their
potential impact on the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc,
Chairman Thomas Jordan told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit
data at 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)