ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,625 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
Nestle is close to reaching a deal with Cuba on forming a
new joint venture to build a $50 million to $60 million factory
to produce coffee, biscuits and cooking products, company Vice
President Laurent Freixe said on Wednesday in Havana.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it has signed two distribution
agreements to supply 3Shape dental scanner solutions and Rapid
Shape 3D-printers to dental practices and laboratories.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach said it is optimistic to
improve its results in 2017 after full-year revenues fell 13.6
percent on the back of a production stop in the third quarter.
* Meyer Burger said adjustments to conditions of
its 100 million Swiss franc convertible bond will become
effective March 17 after an approval decision by the High Court
of Canton Berne became final.
* Ascom Holding said it is targeting 3-6 percent
revenue growth and a 14-15 percent EBITDA margin for 2017.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
reached 41.7 million Swiss francs ($41.07 million) in 2016 with
a 13.9 percent margin. The group posted an overall 145.7 million
franc loss for the year due to its sale of the network testing
division.
* bfw liegenschaften is planning to buy back up to
10 percent of its shares for a maximum 24.4 million Swiss
francs.
* Swiss Finance & Property Investment proposed a
dividend increase to 3.60 francs after net profit rose to 14.5
million francs in 2016.
* Evolva said it's receiving a $1 million milestone
payment after reaching a second technical way point in its R&D
partnership with Takasago.
* Coltene Holding said full-year sales grew 4
percent, while net profit for 2016 rose 29.5 percent to 17.3
million francs.
* Cicor Technologies returned to profitability in
2016 at 0.3 million francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.6 percent in February from 3.7 percent the previous
month.
($1 = 1.0154 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)