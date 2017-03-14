ZURICH, March 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,700 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
GALENICA
The Swiss drugmaker is moving ahead with plans for an
initial stock offering of its pharmacy unit. The listing of the
business, with sales of about 3 billion Swiss francs ($2.98
billion), is expected to be completed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
in the second quarter.
The company also said on Tuesday that 2016 net profit after
deducting minority interests fell 19.1 percent to 243.6 million
Swiss francs ($241.86 million), with an acquisition in the
United States dragging on earnings.
For more click
GEBERIT
The toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit sounded an
optimistic note about the global construction industry on
Tuesday after posting a 30 percent rise in annual profit and
unveiling a 450 million Swiss franc ($446.61 million) share
buyback.
For more click
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker on Monday won U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approval for Kisqali to treat postmenopausal
women with a difficult-to-treat form of breast cancer,
challenging Pfizer's fast-growing Ibrance.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG said it increased
its annual profit in 2016 by 20.4 percent to 103.9 million
francs.
* Implenia AG said it had integrated Bilfinger
Hochbau.
* Inficon posted a 2016 full-year net result of
$40.3 million, up from $30.1 million francs in the previous
year.
* Huber+Suhner AG said full-year order intake
increased by 6.2 pct to 746.6 million francs compared to the
previous year. The company is raising the dividend from 1.00
Swiss franc per share in the previous year to 1.25 Swiss francs.
* ABB said Bernhard Jucker will retire from
executive roles but continue to serve as chairman of the board
of directors of ABB Germany.
* Rieter said 2016 net profit fell to 42.7 million
francs, from 49.8 million francs, as sales slipped 9 percent to
945 million francs.
* Tornos said it posted a full-year net loss of
-3.6 million francs, from a 900,000 franc profit the year
earlier.
* Flughafen Zuerich said 1.88 million passengers
were handled at the airport in February, a 6.8 percent increase
from a year earlier.
* Siegfried 2016 net profit fell to 27.9 million
francs, from 39.1 million francs in the year earlier, due to
integration costs and significantly higher tax and financial
expenses.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)