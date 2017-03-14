ZURICH, March 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,700 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

GALENICA

The Swiss drugmaker is moving ahead with plans for an initial stock offering of its pharmacy unit. The listing of the business, with sales of about 3 billion Swiss francs ($2.98 billion), is expected to be completed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the second quarter.

The company also said on Tuesday that 2016 net profit after deducting minority interests fell 19.1 percent to 243.6 million Swiss francs ($241.86 million), with an acquisition in the United States dragging on earnings.

For more click

GEBERIT

The toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit sounded an optimistic note about the global construction industry on Tuesday after posting a 30 percent rise in annual profit and unveiling a 450 million Swiss franc ($446.61 million) share buyback.

For more click

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker on Monday won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Kisqali to treat postmenopausal women with a difficult-to-treat form of breast cancer, challenging Pfizer's fast-growing Ibrance.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG said it increased its annual profit in 2016 by 20.4 percent to 103.9 million francs.

* Implenia AG said it had integrated Bilfinger Hochbau.

* Inficon posted a 2016 full-year net result of $40.3 million, up from $30.1 million francs in the previous year.

* Huber+Suhner AG said full-year order intake increased by 6.2 pct to 746.6 million francs compared to the previous year. The company is raising the dividend from 1.00 Swiss franc per share in the previous year to 1.25 Swiss francs.

* ABB said Bernhard Jucker will retire from executive roles but continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors of ABB Germany.

* Rieter said 2016 net profit fell to 42.7 million francs, from 49.8 million francs, as sales slipped 9 percent to 945 million francs.

* Tornos said it posted a full-year net loss of -3.6 million francs, from a 900,000 franc profit the year earlier.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 1.88 million passengers were handled at the airport in February, a 6.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

* Siegfried 2016 net profit fell to 27.9 million francs, from 39.1 million francs in the year earlier, due to integration costs and significantly higher tax and financial expenses.

ECONOMY ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)