ZURICH, March 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss private bank on Wednesday posted full-year net
profit of 339.3 million Swiss francs ($336.7 million), far ahead
of analysts' estimates, as it now expects to pay 277.5 million
francs less to buy BSI Bank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Actelion said its drug discovery and early
clinical pipeline business will be separated into a
newly-created entity, Idorsia Ltd, as part of its deal with
Johnson & Johnson.
** Comet will propose a ten-for-one stock split to
boost the stock's liquidity and marketability, and a dividend of
12 francs per share. In 2017, it expects sales to grow to 370 to
390 million francs, with an EBITDA margin of 13-15 percent and a
"further significant rise" in economic profit.
** Evolva Holding said it has secured equity
financing of up to 30 million francs and that its 2016 net loss
will be around 36 million francs, versus 31.8 million francs in
2015.
** Peach Properties said it acquired 1,114
apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia, with rental income of 5.7
million francs annually.
** Swiss competition authority WEKO has opened an
investigation into Bucher Industries Landtechnik unit
for suspected inappropriate agreements involving distribution of
tractor spare parts.
** Leclanche signed an MOU with Australia's
Ultracharge on an electrical vehicle pilot project.
** BFW said its 2016 profit including new valuation
rose to 18.2 million francs, up from 10.2 million francs in the
previous year.
** SHL Telemedicine Ltd. said it has signed a
long-term loan agreement for about $27 million, with part of the
proceeds used to pre-pay a current loan as well as to boost the
company's credit line.
** Dufry said its net result in 2016 was 45.8
million francs, compared to a loss of 36.9 million francs in
2015.
** Tecan said full year net profit fell to 54.5
million francs, from 57.1 million francs, due to integration
costs and non-operational effects. It proposed an unchanged
dividend of 1.75 francs per shares.
** Sika said all current members of the board of
directors are standing for re-election at the company's April 11
annual shareholders meeting.
** Financial software group Temenos said it will
open a new office in Qatar to support existing customers in the
region and tap market potential for other banks looking to renew
core systems
ECONOMY
February producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT
($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs)
