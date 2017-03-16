ZURICH, March 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,655 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leonteq said hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist.

* Sika AG said it would examine a request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG to add the proposed election of Jacques Bischoff as board member to the AGM agenda.

* Swiss Re said Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler received total compensation of 6.25 million Swiss francs ($6.26 million) for 2016 in its annual report.

* Swatch Group said in its annual report Chief Executive Nick Hayek received total compensation of 6.13 million Swiss francs for 2016, down from 6.84 million francs a year earlier. It also said the first few months of 2017 had been "encouraging."

* Elma Electric reported net profit of 2.3 million Swiss francs for 2016, a similar level to 2015, and said its board of directors will ask shareholders to forego dividend payments for the 2016 fiscal year.

* U Blox said it sees full year 2017 revenue of 485 million Swiss francs to 515 million Swiss francs.

* Fundamenta Real Estate reported net profit at a new record of 14.21 million francs, an increase of 39.6 pct compared to the previous year.

* Looser Holding's request for its shares to be delisted has been approved by the Six Swiss Exchange, following its takeover by Arbonia. The last day of trading is yet to be determined.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it has expanded its speciality trailer network in Belgium and Luxembourg by investing in 50 temperature-controlled pharma trailers.

* DKSH said it has entered into a partnership with APR Applied Pharma Research to bring innovative migraine and pain treatment to patients across Asia.

* Evolva Holding said it has teamed up with FCI to expand nootkatone and valencene in Europe.

* Von Roll Holding said its fiscal year operating loss narrowed to 20.1 million Swiss francs.

* Mikron Holding said it was anticipating modest sales growth in 2017 after reporting 2016 earnings before interest and tax of 4.1 million Swiss francs, up 64 percent from 2015.

* BKW reported 2016 operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT.

($1 = 0.9981 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)