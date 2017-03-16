ZURICH, March 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,655 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leonteq said hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey
has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist.
* Sika AG said it would examine a request from
Schenker-Winkler Holding AG to add the proposed election of
Jacques Bischoff as board member to the AGM agenda.
* Swiss Re said Chief Executive Christian
Mumenthaler received total compensation of 6.25 million Swiss
francs ($6.26 million) for 2016 in its annual report.
* Swatch Group said in its annual report Chief
Executive Nick Hayek received total compensation of 6.13 million
Swiss francs for 2016, down from 6.84 million francs a year
earlier. It also said the first few months of 2017 had been
"encouraging."
* Elma Electric reported net profit of 2.3 million
Swiss francs for 2016, a similar level to 2015, and said its
board of directors will ask shareholders to forego dividend
payments for the 2016 fiscal year.
* U Blox said it sees full year 2017 revenue of 485
million Swiss francs to 515 million Swiss francs.
* Fundamenta Real Estate reported net profit at a
new record of 14.21 million francs, an increase of 39.6 pct
compared to the previous year.
* Looser Holding's request for its shares to be
delisted has been approved by the Six Swiss Exchange, following
its takeover by Arbonia. The last day of trading is yet to be
determined.
* Kuehne + Nagel said it has expanded its
speciality trailer network in Belgium and Luxembourg by
investing in 50 temperature-controlled pharma trailers.
* DKSH said it has entered into a partnership with
APR Applied Pharma Research to bring innovative migraine and
pain treatment to patients across Asia.
* Evolva Holding said it has teamed up with FCI to
expand nootkatone and valencene in Europe.
* Von Roll Holding said its fiscal year operating
loss narrowed to 20.1 million Swiss francs.
* Mikron Holding said it was anticipating modest
sales growth in 2017 after reporting 2016 earnings before
interest and tax of 4.1 million Swiss francs, up 64 percent from
2015.
* BKW reported 2016 operating profit of 384 million
Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its monetary
policy decision at 0830 GMT.
($1 = 0.9981 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)