ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,665 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta has received German approval for its
fungicide Solatenol, allowing the group to introduce its Elatus
Era and Elatus Plus products to the German cereals market for
the 2017 season.
* Kuehne und Nagel said on Thursday evening it has
agreed to buy Turkish pharmaceutical logistics firm Zet Farma,
with 400 employees, and Italian firm Ferlito Pharma Logistics.
Terms for the two deals were not disclosed.
* lastminute.com will propose another share buyback
at its AGM on April 28 of up to 1,462,263 company shares. The
group returned to profit of 7.5 million euros ($8.08 million) in
2016 and increased revenues 4.7 percent to 261.5 million euros.
* Valiant Holding announced its offer to purchase
Swiss regional bank Triba for a price of 1,450 Swiss francs
($1,455.24) per share in cash.
* ams agreed to buy Princeton Optronics without
disclosing deal terms.
* Bachem Holding said it's confident of growing
local-currency revenues by 6 - 10 percent annually in coming
years and proposed a dividend of 2.50 francs after growing 2016
net profit 29.4 percent to 41.2 million Swiss francs.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank will propose Doris Russi
Schurter as new chairwoman of its board after Mark Bachmann
steps down from the role at the cantonal bank's annual general
meeting on April 12.
* Galenica shareholder Patinex, the investment firm
of Martin and Rosmarie Ebner, upped its stake in the
pharmaceutical group to 20.38 percent.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9282 euros)
($1 = 0.9964 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)