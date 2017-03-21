ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent easier at 8,699 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
PARTNERS GROUP
The Swiss investment manager reported 2016 revenue of 973
million Swiss francs ($974.56 million), up from from 619 million
francs in 2015. Net profit rose to 558 million francs, from 396
million francs.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica was fined 4.5 million francs by the
Swiss competition watchdog WEKO, which said the Swiss drug
company's unit that deals with the commercialisation of
electronic medical information abused its market-leading
position.
* Novartis said 21 percent of psoriasis patients
who had been taking Cosentyx maintained skin clearance for up to
one year after stopping treatment. The company said that could
be a sign that Cosentyx goes beyond treating symptoms and
actually modifies the course of the autoimmune disease.
* Conzzeta said its full-year group result rose 7.7
percent to 63.9 million francs, from 59.3 million in the
year-earlier period.
* Peach Property said full-year net profit rose 10
fold to 10.4 million francs, helped by rising rental income.
* Komax said full-year net profit rose 22 percent
to 35.5 million francs.
* Temenos said it has issued a new 150 million
Swiss franc ($150.27 million), seven-year bond, saying the
proceeds would be used to repay debt and for general corporate
purposes.
* Schlatter said it posted a 500,000 franc profit
in 2016, rebounding from a loss of nearly 7 million francs in
the previous year.
* Crealogix said first-half income from licence
agreements rose by 48 percent to 17.6 million francs, from 11.9
million francs. It confirmed its full-year targets.
* Julius Baer said it has nominated Ivo Furrer,
chief executive of Swiss Life, for election to its board of
directors at its upcoming AGM.
* Siegfried said finance chief Michael Huesler is
leaving the company in April, to be replaced by Reto Suter, who
had been chief operating officer at Lonrho.
* Vetropack said full-year consolidated profit rose
slightly to 42.6 million francs, from 42.1 million francs in
2015.
* Orell Fuessli said full-year net income fell to
12.3 million francs, from 12.8 million francs. It plans a 4
franc-per-share dividend.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real and
work day adjusted 2.5 percent in February to 17.8 billion Swiss
francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it
expected economic growth of 1.6 percent in 2017, down from the
forecast of 1.8 percent it gave in December.
($1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)