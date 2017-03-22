ZURICH, March 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,571.5 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse will say as soon as possible whether it will
go ahead with plans to float a minority stake of its Swiss bank,
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told Swiss paper Finanz und
Wirtschaft, adding the bank still needs more capital. "We're
still analysing," Thiam said in the interview published late on
Tuesday. "We have a broad palette of options after our
settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. We will
communicate further details as soon as possible."
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients
with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial
which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.
"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy of
in acute heart failure, especially given the urgent
need for effective new treatments for this condition," said Vas
Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical
Officer, at Novartis. "We will continue to further analyze the
data to better understand and learn from these results as well
as evaluate next steps for the overall program."
RICHEMONT
French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday that
its Kering Eyewear unit and Richemont-owned Maison
Cartier will partner to develop, manufacture and distribute
worldwide the Cartier eyewear collection. Under the deal,
Richemont will buy a 30 percent stake in Kering
Eyewear.
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS
Newron said it would accelerate the U.S. launch of Xadago
(safinamide) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved its Parkinson's disease treatment as an add-on therapy
to levodopa, a drug widely used to treat the disease.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Emmi expects conditions in the dairy market to
stay challenging, but says acquisitions and positive momentum in
the Americas will help it to grow sales in 2017. It expects
these to be up 1 - 2 percent in like-for-like terms, after sales
grew 1.4 percent to 3.26 billion francs in 2016.
* Meyer Burger is targeting a similar level of net
sales in 2017 as in the previous year and a substantial
improvement in profitability after hitting a 97.1 million franc
loss in 2016.
* Schaffner Group expects higher earnings before
interest and tax and stable sales development in the first half
of its 2016-17 reporting year, the group said on Wednesday. Its
half-year report is due for release on May 11.
* Investis has proposed a dividend of 2.35 francs
per share after upping operating profit by 27 percent to 76.4
million francs in 2016.
* U Blox Holding said it has raised 60 million
Swiss francs in debt through issuance of a fixed rate domestic
straight bond.
* Orpheee narrowed its 2016 loss to 3.2 million
francs from 10.4 million francs the year before.
ECONOMY
