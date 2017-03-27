ZURICH, March 27The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,570 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
GALENICA
Galenica GALN.S expects to raise up to 1.68 billion Swiss
francs ($1.70 billion) when it floats its Sante pharmacy
business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
TURKEY
The Turkish foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's
ambassador in Ankara on Sunday over a protest in Bern that it
said was organised by supporters of terrorist groups and
targeted President Tayyip Erdogan, ministry sources said.
On Saturday several thousand people, including Kurdish
protesters, joined a rally in the Swiss capital calling for a
'No' vote in Turkey's April 16 referendum that could give
sweeping powers to Erdogan under a constitutional overhaul.
BRAZIL
Switzerland has extended a ban on Brazilian meat to 21
processing plants from four as part of Europe-wide safety
measures, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cover-more Group Ltd said shareholders voted in
favour of arrangement under which Zurich Insurance Company Ltd
via unit will acquire all of shares on issue in
Cover-More
* Cham Paper Group Holding AG says FY net profit
8.6 million Francs (previous year: 0.5 million francs), to
increase dividend from 3 francs to 4 francs per share
* LVMH's watch business head expects the business
to improve in the second half of the year the latest,
Jean-Claude Biver told the Tages Anzeiger paper. In an interview
published on Saturday, he said he was very optimistic for the
next years.
* Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said the
situation in China, one of the world's biggest markets for
luxury watches and jewellery, has normalised with growth in all
segments, the newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.
* Coltene, a developer and producer of dental
consumables, said it has bought the business and the assets of
Diatech for an undisclosed sum.
* Airopack Technology said fiscal year net result
of the group amounted to a loss of 42.3 mln euros.
* Utility BKW is interested in participating in the
planned expansion of the Polavaram dam in India, Sonntagszeitung
reported. "We aim to support planning and monitoring of the
construction," a BKW spokesman told the paper.
* BKW AG says Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold
AG
* Meyer Burger cannot deliver solar cell production
facilities worth 67 million euros to a Turkish company in the
first quarter as planned because the customer did not manage yet
to secure financing, Sonntagszeitung reported.
* Aevis Victoria SA FY total revenues grew by 2.9%
to 592.6 million Swiss francs and net revenues (medical fees
excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million
francs)
* Lifewatch AG says now operational in Turkey
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit data
at 0800 GMT.
