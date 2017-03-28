ZURICH, March 28The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,627 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank will make a decision on its capital raising plans
"as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday,
without giving specific details on the timing or the type of
fund-raising.
SIKA
Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in
Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss
company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from
Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche Holding said it has launched cobas HPV on
the cobas 6800/8800 systems for cervical cancer screening.
* Jungfraubahn said it was proposing Hanspeter
Ruefenacht as a new member of its board of directors, with the
current vice chairman Juerg Rieben standing down.
* Implenia said the Swiss supreme court has set
aside Zurich high court's verdicts on payment claims for
Letzigrund stadium for formal reasons, saying substance of
Implenia's appeal had not been examined.
* Chinese conglomerate HNA is seeking a stake in airport
retailer Dufry - The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Syngenta is eying Bayer assets in raft of
agrochem deals, Bloomberg reported.
* Vaudoise said it had signed the contracts for the
acquisition of the entire share capital of the companies Dr.
Meyer Asset Management AG and Berninvest AG.
* DKSH said it has signed a five-year agreement to
provide distribution, logistics, warehousing and collection
services in Cambodia to Bayer HealthCare.
* Kudelski said its Conax business had provided its
UnyQTV cloud offering to Bulgaria's Unicoms Services, a pay TV
operator in the Balkans.
ECONOMY
