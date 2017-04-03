ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
GALENICA SANTE
Galenica has priced the initial public offering of
its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the
top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85
billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse took out adverts in British Sunday newspapers
stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss
bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on
three of its offices.
Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse's biggest
shareholders, plans to vote in favour of all the proposals from
the Swiss bank's board of directors at the annual general
meeting on April 28, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.
The bank is also conducting an internal investigation over
whether staff breached compliance rules after three of its
offices were searched in tax evasion probes, the head of its
International Wealth Management division said on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS said Chairman Axel Weber and the other
members of the board of directors will stand for re-election for
a further one-year term.
* Swisscom Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi told
SonntagsZeitung the company will be doing a good job in the next
few years in Switzerland if it keeps turnover and margins
stable. Swisscom does see growth potential in Italy, Schaeppi
said.
* Sika will restrict the voting rights of the Swiss
construction chemical maker's founding family at 5 percent in
votes at the upcoming annual general meeting on the re-election
of independent board members and candidates for the board
nominated by the family, SonntagsZeitung reported. The Burkard
family, descendents of Sika's founder, is at odds with the
management of the company over a takeover battle involving
France's Saint-Gobain.
* Rajiv Jain, the former star fund manager at Swiss private
bank Vontobel, told Finanz und Wirtschaft he is looking
to raise 3.5-4 billion Swiss francs in managed assets within 9
months for his new fund.
* Arundel AG said on Friday it entered into an
agreement with Vega Energy Partners Ltd in Houston, giving it an
opportunity to invest in certain energy infrastructure assets
and natural gas trading activities.
* Energiedienst Holding said on Friday that
Dominique D. Candrian was elected chairman of board of
directors.
* Highlight Event and Entertainment said it would
increase its share capital up to a maximum of 63.4 million
francs.
* Baloise said it is beginning its share buyback
programme and that it had purchased around 70 percent of PAX
Anlage AG.
* Evolva said it has entered a major collaboration
agreement with Cargill for the production and commercialisation
of EverSweet. This product is on track for a 2018 launch.
* Roche said its Phase III Alur study supports the
use of Alecensa for people with advanced ALK-positive lung
cancer.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG said it is offering 200
million euros ($213.56 million) of senior secured notes due 2022
to redeem outstanding portion of senior secured notes due 2019.
* Novartis Ag said its drug combination Tafinlar
and Mekinist won EU approval for BRAF v600-positive advanced
non-small cell lung cancer.
ECONOMY
Swiss retail sales at 0715 GMT
Swiss Manufacturing PMI at 0730 GMT
($1 = 1.0006 Swiss francs)
