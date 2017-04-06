ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

GALENICA SANTE

Galenica priced the initial public offering of its Sante unit at 39 Swiss francs per share, the top end its range, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

NESTLE

The Swiss maker of Kitkat bars and Nescafe coffee holds its annual general meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it will exercise an option to in-license ECF843, a recombinant form of human lubricin from Lubris LLC, for ophthalmic indications worldwide (outside Europe).

* The new research and development company being spun out of Actelion, to be called Idorsia and led by Actelion founder Jean-Paul Clozel, aims to have two to three applications ready for market in five years, Clozel told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

* EFG International said the current members of the board of directors will all stand for re-election for another one-year term at the upcoming annual general meeting except Erwin Caduff, who decided not to stand for re-election.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica announced the presentation of preclinical data on the anti-tumor activity of its clinical oncology drug candidate BAL101553 as a late-breaking abstract at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Washington DC, April 1-5.

* Molecular Partners reported changes in its ownership based on disclosure notifications The company said three investors crossed the following thresholds on April 5: Index Ventures Funds fell below 10 percent to 8.18 percent; Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds, below 10 percent to 7.82 percent, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, below 5 percent to 4.25 percent. Private investors acquired shares from venture capitalist investors in secondary block trades, the company said.

* Rieter said it will open on April 6 a service branch in Kahramanmaraş to support its customers in the south east of Turkey.

* Kuehne + Nagel in Poland signed a new agreement for contract logistics management with Bosch Thermotechnology.

* Dufry said it had signed an agreement with Grupo Pullmantur to operate all gift shops onboard their fleet until 2022 and that it is consolidating its position at Mexico City airport with a new duty-free shop.

* Airopack Technology said its board of directors will propose to the annual general meeting to elect Christophe Villemin as a new member of the board.

ECONOMY

* CPI data for March due at 0715 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)