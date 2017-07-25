Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,915 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

Lindt & Spruengli

The Swiss chocolate maker forecast revenue growth would slow this year and reported first-half net profit rose slightly less than the market had expected, hit by sluggish chocolate demand in the United States.

Ams

Chipmaker AMS, which supplies components to Apple and Samsung Electronics among others, on Monday raised its mid-term revenue growth target thanks to increased customer forecasts and a higher revenue pipeline.

Partners Group

The Swiss asset manager will back its acquisition of UK-based software firm Civica with around £600 million ($781.74 million) of debt financing, banking sources told Reuters.

Logitech

The computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker delivered double-digit sales growth and raised its outlook for the rest of the year.

Company Statements

* CFT reported first half revenue of 411.4 million Swiss francs ($434.56 million), down from 425.5 million francs a year earlier.

* Roche and India's Emcure may end their joint venture to manufacture, distribute two drugs, The Economic Times reported.

* Roche's GAZYVARO approved in Switzerland for people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma which are in need of systemic treatment

* Burkhardt Compression said it has entered a strategic alliance with Sweden's Kompressorteknik, a company that services oil-free compressors.

* Arundel AG reported a net loss of $6.9 million for its 2017 financial year, which ended March 31 2017, compared with a net loses of $10.5 million for the previous year.

* Reinet Investments said the net asset value of its fund amounted to 5.823 billion euros at June 30, a decrease of 181 million euros from 31 March 2017.

* Healthcare Investments reported a Q1 loss at 72 million Swiss francs.

* CPH Chemie + Papier said it will take over the customer and recovered paper supplier contracts of Papierfabrik Utzenstorf AG with effect from 1 January 2018.

* Mikron Holding reported its H1 net result swings to loss of 1.7 mln Swiss francs.

* Cembra Money‍ reported H1 net income at 69.4 mln Swiss francs.

* Autoneum Holding said its first half 2017 sales rose 2.4 percent to 1.12 bln Swiss francs, while net profit rose to 61.2 million francs.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9467 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7675 pounds) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)