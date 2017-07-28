Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,995 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Ubs

Switzerland's biggest bank reported 1.174 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) in second-quarter net profit, up 14 percent on a year earlier.

For more news see

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse reported a 78 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates for Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Its three wealth management businesses attracted net new money, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, of 22.8 billion francs in the first half of 2017.

Drugmakers

U.S. lawmakers discussed ways to prevent drugmakers from using rules developed to safeguard patients to instead block the sale of cheaper medicines.

Nestle

Cosmetics group L'Oreal, in which Nestle owns a 23 percent stake, predicted it would make a record profit margin this year as it posted higher first-half sales and earnings boosted by growth in luxury products and emerging markets.

Company Statements

* Idorsia Ltd says ACT-541468 (DORA) meets primary endpoint in phase 2 program in adult and elderly patients with insomnia

* Myriad Group AG will propose to shareholders a capital increase of a maximum 37.4 million newly issued shares at an extraordinary general meeting on August 24. Myriad posted a $6.9 million net loss for the first six months of 2017.

* Forbo Holding AG says group profit from continuing operations before one-off costs up 4.3 percent to chf 53.9 million (prior-year period: chf 51.7 million)

* APG SGA SA says net result for the first half of 2017 was chf 25.2 million, which represents an increase of 1.7% over the prior-year period

* Zehnder Group AG says H1 ‍net profit decreased from eur 6.7 million to eur 1.6 million

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA says ‍H1 loss after taxes eur 17.3 million compared to a profit of eur 5.6 million in prior year

* Bellevue Group AG says H1 ‍group operating profit surges 73 percent to chf 11.7 mln

* Sandpiper Digital Payments AG says sells 85% of its stake in Sandpiper Digital Payments Asia, based in Singapore​​​​

Economy

KOF leading indicator data for July due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)