ZURICH Dec 13 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

* Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it was investigating whether its multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, a potential blockbuster, caused the death of a 59-year-old patient who had just initiated therapy with the drug.

*Ongoing analysis of a clinical trial shows that Jakafi, a new drug for treating myelofibrosis developed by Incyte Corp and Novartis, reduced by half the risk of death for patients afflicted with the life-threatening blood cancer.

* Novartis's blood cancer drug Tasigna is more effective at treating a type of chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) than the Swiss drugmaker's older drug Glivec, late-stage trial data showed, in the latest boost to the group's oncology franchise.

CREDIT SUISSE

The chairman of Credit Suisse's investment banking division, Marc Granetz, is leaving the Swiss bank after 25 years for a job outside the deals business, according to an internal memo.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler wins contract for new Roche headquarters in Basel.

* Cicor looks at relocating its Unterägeri production facility in a bid to streamline the PCB division's operational arrangements.

ECONOMY

