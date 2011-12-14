ZURICH, Dec 14 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised its rating on the
world's largest maker of cocoa and chocolate products, to BBB-,
the lowest investment grade, with a stable outlook, to reflect
the company's improved financial metrics.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Results from a study examining the benefit of iron
chelation with Exjade (deferasirox) in patients with
non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia show Exjade can
significantly reduce iron overload, Novartis said on
Tuesday.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import prices at 0815 GMT
* ZEW investor sentiment indicator due at 1000 GMT
