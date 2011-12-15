ZURICH Dec 15 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
TRANSOCEAN
Brazilian prosecutors sued Chevron Corp, the No. 2
U.S. oil company, and top offshore oil rig operator Transocean
Ltd for 20 billion reais ($10.6 billion) over their alleged
roles in a November oil spill near Rio de Janeiro.
ROCHE
* New DNA tests looking for the virus responsible for most
cases of cervical cancer make sense for all women aged 30 or
over, since they can prevent more cases of cancer than smear
tests alone, Dutch researchers said on Thursday.
* Roche has appointed Sophie Kornowski-Bonnet, currently
General Manager of Roche Pharma in France, to Head of Roche
Partnering from Feb. 1, replacing Dan Zabrowski, who will take
up the role of Head of Roche Applied Science in the Diagnostics
Division.
NOVARTIS
Novartis' multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed positive
results in a late-stage trial, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Thursday.
PHARMA
Spain's drug sector lobby group is ready to accept
state-guaranteed securities from regional governments to cover
5.83 billion euros ($7.63 billion) in unpaid bills for drugs
supplied to public hospitals.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica :FDA assigns PDUFA Date for Injectafer
NDA.
* Walter Meier said Oliver Zimmermann had been
appointed new CEO of the Group Division Humidification, allowing
Silvan G.-R. Meier, who is heading up the Group Division on an
interim basis, to concentrate fully on his role as CEO of the
Walter Meier Group.
* ABB Schweiz AG to publish on Thursday the offer
prospectus concerning the voluntary public tender offer for all
publicly held registered shares of Newave Energy Holding SA.
* Semi-conductor group u-blox provides optimistic
outlook for 2012.
ECONOMY
* Industrial orders for Q3 are due at 0815 GMT.
* The Swiss National Bank announces its decision on monetary
policy at 0830 GMT.
RESEARCH
Barclays starts Adecco with equal weight
