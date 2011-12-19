ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss shares are set to fall on Monday, mirroring European markets that are expected to open lower after the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of regional instability.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 50 points to 5,684 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse will cut its bonus pool by 40 percent and is combining two units in a bid to cut costs, the newspaper Der Sonntag reported, in the wake of poor investment banking performance and an increased regulatory burden.

* U.S. officials are offering 11 Swiss banks, among them Credit Suisse, a deal that allows them to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for revealing full details of their U.S. offshore business to Washington, a paper reported on Sunday.

BANKS

Swiss financial market regulator FINMA wants Switzerland's banks to change the way they pay out bonuses so that employees are not encouraged to take excessive risks in a bid to boost profits, a paper reported on Sunday.

NOBEL BIOCARE

The board of Nobel Biocare's discussed initial interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant maker said there were no ongoing discussions.

UBS

A unique deal to protect part of the annual bonus pool at UBS Australia expires within weeks , say sources with direct knowledge of the matter, raising the prospect that the business may lose some top talent if it's not renewed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Toyota Industries Corporation said the launch of its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Uster Technologies Ltd. has been postponed to the end of January 2012 due to a regulatory delay.

* Acino and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have entered into an agreement for Acino to acquire the Latin American (LATAM) and Asian businesses of Mepha LLC and the Mepha site in Aesch, including production and R&D facilities.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank assumes the euro will continue in its current form but is not ruling out any measures to cushion the economy should the bloc's debt crisis escalate, the bank's chairman said in an interview.

