ZURICH, Dec 20 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse faces regulatory headwinds in meeting targets it terms "ambitious", the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis announced the termination of its ALTITUDE study with Rasilez/ Tekturna in high-risk patients with diabetes and renal impairment on the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing the trial.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inspection and testing services company SGS said on Tuesday it had bought four food laboratories in Turkey with cumulative revenues of 16 million Turkish Lira ($8.4 million)

ECONOMY

Trade data for November is due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 1.9030 Turkish liras)